Celtics Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Summer League Game Online

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will square off in the tournament stage of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals, where it will play the Dallas Mavericks or Sacramento Kings.

The Celtics will not have former No. 3 overall draft picks Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown because of injuries, the team announced Thursday.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Warriors online.

When: Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images