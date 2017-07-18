Chad Johnson, Asante Samuel Want To Box Each Other For Some Reason

Share this:

Chad Johnson and Asante Samuel have been out of the NFL for some time, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been staying active.

In fact, the former New England Patriots both have taken an interest in boxing. And it appears the two could touch gloves and go at it based on a recent back-and-forth on Twitter.

First Johnson posted a video of himself in the ring saying he’d welcome any challenger.

Anybody can get these hands & feet at @FightClubMia before August 26th 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wExXrTKWmo — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 18, 2017

And after Canadian football player Elroy Douglas suggested Johnson would be a good challenge for Samuel, the former All-Pro cornerback scoffed at the notion with a video of himself in the ring.

He don't won't this work. It's just something to do for him. I really do this! #todayssession pic.twitter.com/Z0sf8mydJu — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) July 18, 2017

Johnson, of course, wouldn’t take that lying down and he responded with a tweet that comes with a NSFW warning for language.

Asante I love you but I will piece yo ass up in the ring‼️ https://t.co/evorUGCgkN — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 18, 2017

We can’t wait for this pay-per-view.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images