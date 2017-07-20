Chad Johnson Has Hilarious Answer To Own Question, ‘How Do You Stop 85?’

Chad Johnson has a good sense of humor about the rather abrupt end to his career.

The former NFL wide receiver was one of the best at his position when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals, earning six Pro Bowl selections while racking up 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns over 10 seasons with the franchise. But when Johnson was traded to the New England Patriots in 2011, his performance dropped drastically, as he caught just 15 passes for one touchdown over the entire season.

So, when NFL Films wondered aloud about a “trivia question” Johnson had when he was younger, the former wideout came back with a hilarious answer.

As we approach the new season, we're wondering if @ochocinco's trivia question was ever answered? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wqYNGYJyfL — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) July 18, 2017

Johnson never played another snap in the NFL after he was released by the Patriots. He signed a two-year contract with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL and played in just five regular-season games in his time there.