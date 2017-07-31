Chandler Parsons, UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste Evidently Are Dating

Chandler Parsons has a pretty impressive dating record, and the Memphis Grizzlies forward apparently has found a new woman to charm his heart.

Parsons was spotted with UFC octagon girl, Arianny Celeste, at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Thursday night, according to TMZ.

The oft-injured forward signed a four-year, $94 million deal with the Grizzlies last summer, and while he only appeared in 34 games during the 2016-17 campaign, it appears the 28-year-old still had a pretty good year.

Parsons has been romantically linked to actress Bella Thorne, as well as models Hailey Baldwin and Toni Garn, and now has the lovely Celeste to sit courtside at FedEx Forum next season.

Celeste, for her part, recently dated Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and UFC fighter Josh Burkman, and can now add NBA star to her dating resume.

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports Images