Charles Oakley Blasts ‘Sensitive’ NBA Players, Suggests Some Play In ‘Dresses’

Charles Oakley isn’t too fond of the NBA’s new direction.

The retired 19-year NBA veteran ripped some current NBA players Saturday night in Dallas during his appearance on Michael Rapaport’s “I Am Rapaport” podcast. Oakley branded today’s players fundamentally unsound and even suggested some are so soft they should play in dresses.

NBA legend Charles Oakley on the new NBA generation: "they are so sensitive. Some need to be wearing dresses" @iamrapaport live in Dallas pic.twitter.com/ebqsCo0BW2 — David Astramskas (@redapples) July 30, 2017

“We drank milk, they drink water, it’s a big difference,” Oakley said.

Upon hearing Oakley’s comments, a few Twitter users reminded him Oakley of one of his dress-wearing peers: Dennis Rodman.

Oakley talking as if his fiercest rival in the 90s didnt actually wear a dress…more than once pic.twitter.com/zuzbxn7RYE — ………why (@jerrylai96) July 30, 2017

Oak still stuck in the 90's — James Jamal (@jamEsJamalBlk) July 30, 2017

While Oakley’s comments might garner headlines, they won’t endear him to those who can help him gain a more prominent role in the NBA.

