Chase Elliott Out Of Brickyard 400 With First Career Engine Failure

Chase Elliott’s Brickyard 400 ended prematurely, and not in a fashion he’s used to.

Elliott was forced to retire from Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race before the end of Stage 1 due to a blown engine. It not only was the first time since Elliott has had such a failure at the Cup level, but it also is the first time a Hendrick Motorsports power plant has ever given out on the 24-year-old driver.

“I’ve been racing Hendrick engines since 2013 and this is the first engine problem I’ve ever had, so I’ll take those odds all day long,” Elliott told NBC Sports. “Still have the best engine shop in the business. Stuff is going to happen. We’re pushing it, as everyone is.”

"This is the first engine problem I've ever had (with Hendrick), so I'll take those odds all day long." – @ChaseElliott#NASCARonNBC pic.twitter.com/fUeZ80Mp7S — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 23, 2017

Elliott was sixth in points heading to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but hasn’t secured a playoff spot as he’s yet to win a race.

