Chase Elliott Spins, Takes Out Trevor Bayne At NASCAR Daytona

Trevor Bayne was positioned for a late-race charge during Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Bayne was on the back straight on Lap 98 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway when he was collected by the spinning No. 24 of Chase Elliott. The Roush Fenway Racing driver’s No. 6 sustained heavy damage, bringing his day to an end.

Elliott spun out after he moved across Jamie McMurray’s nose thinking he was clear of the No. 1.

Shortly before the incident, Bayne had pitted, putting him in a good fuel position to mount an attack late in Stage 3.