Check Out Malcolm Mitchell’s Ridiculously Big Lombardi Trophy Tattoo

Malcolm Mitchell never will forget Super Bowl LI. Not that he could if he tried.

The New England Patriots wide receiver earned a Super Bowl ring in his first NFL season, which is something very few players can say. So, the 23-year-old decided to get a permanent reminder that he’s a world champion — in the form of a massive Lombardi Trophy tattoo on his left leg.

And we mean massive.

According to his Snapchat, Pats wideout Malcolm Mitchell now has a MASSIVE Lombardi Trophy tattoo on his leg. pic.twitter.com/AxFvpWjDJy — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 18, 2017

Oh, and that ring isn’t too shabby, either.

Mitchell has reason to be proud — he caught six catches for 70 yards from quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI, making key receptions down the stretch in the Patriots’ historic comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

There’s one problem with Mitchell’s new ink, though: He didn’t leave much room for his next Super Bowl tat.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images