Chelsea Vs. Bayern Munich Live Stream: Watch ICC 2017 Soccer Game Online

Chelsea fans must gaze toward the Far East for a glimpse into their future.

The Blues will face Bayern Munich on Tuesday at Singapore’s National Stadium in an International Champions Cup game. The teams likely will field many of their top players, as the start of a marathon season of domestic and European soccer approaches.

This means Alvaro Morata is expected to feature for Chelsea, having joined the Blues last week in a club-record transfer from Real Madrid. Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich is just an exhibition game, but fans’ senses of anticipation will be real.

Here’s how to watch Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich online.

When: Tuesday, July 24, at 7:35 a.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports