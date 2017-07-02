Chile Vs. Germany Live Stream: Watch Confederations Cup Final Online

Share this:

Chile’s soccer team is aiming for an unprecedented hat trick of titles.

“La Roja” will take on Germany on Sunday in St. Petersburg (Russia) Stadium in the 2017 Confederations Cup final. The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the group stage, but the magnitude of this occasion makes that game pale in comparison to the upcoming one.

Chile’s battle-hardened team will crown themselves as the “best in the world” if they win the Confederations Cup, according to midfielder Arturo Vidal. He has a point, as Chile won the CONMEBOL Copa America, South America’s championship tournament, in 2015 and 2016.

Germany’s experimental side has impressed during the Confederations Cup. Winning the competition will help many of these players curry favor with head coach Joachim Low, who will be picking his country’s squad for their World Cup title defense in just over 10 months.

Here’s how to watch Chile vs. Germany live

When: Sunday, July 2, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images