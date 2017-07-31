Chris Christie (And His Nachos) Get In Face Of Cubs Fan At Brewers Game

Whether it’s the beach or the ballpark or the radio station, it seems like Chris Christie is making headlines everywhere he goes this summer.

The New Jersey governor is enjoying his final months of power with a summer for the ages that kicked off in earnest with “Beachgate” and then continued at Citi Field a couple of weeks ago where he was soundly booed by New York Mets fans after he caught a foul ball.

Christie spent the weekend in Milwaukee where his son works for the Brewers. With the Chicago Cubs in town, it was a perfect chance for the Christie clan to take in some baseball. Apparently fed up with a heckling fan at the ballpark Sunday, Christie got in the face of a Chicago Cubs fan to give the guy a piece of his mind. Hilariously holding a plate of nachos in one hand, Christie leaned over and can be heard sarcastically calling the fan a “big shot.”

At #Cubs #Brewers game. #ChrisChristie was getting razzed by fans, so he got in the face of one of them. 5:30 on @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/sx8euMgFy2 — Ben Hutchison (@BennyHutch) July 30, 2017

Gotta say, that Cubs fan deserves credit: That’s a very large man in very close proximity to him.

The fan, Brad Joseph, told WISN 12 in Milwaukee the argument lasted somewhere between 30 seconds and a minute and that Christie asked if he wanted to “do something” or “start something” after Joseph heckled Christie, telling him “he sucked.”

It’s also not the first time this summer Christie has felt the need to combatively defend himself in public. The governor also got into a shouting match with an angry caller when he filled in for Mike Francesa on WFAN earlier this month.