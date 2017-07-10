Chris Christie Got Blasted By Constituent While Filling In For Mike Francesa

Share this:

It’s been a rough couple weeks for Chris Christie, and it didn’t get any better during his fill-in appearance for New York sports radio legend Mike Francesa on Monday.

The New Jersey governor was pinch hitting for the retiring radio host on WFAN660, and, of course, an angry constituent called in to give the governor a piece of his mind about Christie’s recent beach scandal.

“Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that’s open to all your constituents — not just you and yours,” a caller known as Mike from Montclair, New Jersey said, per CBS News.

Chrisite, who came under fire over Fourth of July weekend for being seen on a beach that he had closed due to state budget issues, fired back at the New Jersey resident.

“I love getting calls from communists in Montclair,” Christie said

Mike, however, wasn’t done with Christie.

“You’re a bully governor, and I don’t like bullies,” Mike said.

Christie, who has one of the lowest approval ratings in the country at 15 percent, had to get the final word in the battle with his constituent.

“I’m not the one who came on the air…swore on the air…you’re swearing on the air, Mike. You’re a bum,” Christie said.

If this was a tryout to take over for Francesa, we can’t say that Christie passed. But we’re sure hearing the governor get roasted on the radio had to be music to his constituents’ ears.

