Chris Sale Continues To Take Pressure Off Red Sox’s Hitters, Relievers With Strong Starts

Chris Sale has been everything the Boston Red Sox could have asked for.

In his first season in Boston, Sale is off to a tremendous start. The left-hander boasts an impressive 11-4 record to go along with a 2.75 ERA and 178 strikeouts.

The Red Sox seem to be at ease when Sale takes the hill, as their bats know they don’t have to score a ton of runs, and the bullpen typically has an easy day at the office.

To hear NESN’s Adam Pellerin and Jim Rice break down Sale’s impact on the Sox, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images