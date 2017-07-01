Chris Sale Gives Credit To Red Sox’s Offense For Win Over Blue Jays

Share this:

Tweet







Chris Sale picked up his 11th win of the season Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander was brilliant, allowing four hits while striking out 11 in seven shutout innings in the Red Sox’s 7-1 win over the Blue Jays

Sale is on pace to put up historic numbers during his first season in Boston, but the lefty is quick to give all the credit to his family, his teammates and the organization.

To hear Sale discuss his outing, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images