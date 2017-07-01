Red Sox First Pitch

Chris Sale Has Been Masterful In First Half Of Season For Red Sox

by on Sat, Jul 1, 2017 at 4:26PM
Chris Sale has been brilliant through the first few months of the 2017 Major League Baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox ace entered Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with Cy Young-caliber numbers, and the trend continued at Rogers Centre.

Sale tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only four hits and striking out 11 in Boston’s 7-1 victory.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice discuss the star left-hander, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images

