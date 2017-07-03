Chris Sale Is Excited To Be An All-Star In First Season With Red Sox

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox had three players named to the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Chris Sale, closer Craig Kimbrel and outfielder Mookie Betts all will make the trip to Miami to represent the American League, while shortstop Xander Bogaerts is up for the final spot in the A.L. as part of the “Final Vote.”

Sale was the starting pitcher for the A.L. in the 2016 All-Star Game, and is thrilled to be selected in his first season in Boston.

