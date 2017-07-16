Chris Sale Relishes Pitching In Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry At Fenway Park

Share this:

Chris Sale has been phenomenal so far for the Boston Red Sox, and he’s brought his game to another level when the Red Sox’s biggest rival is on the other side of the diamond.

In two starts against the New York Yankees this season, Sale has given up two runs on 11 hits while striking out 23 batters in 15 2/3 innings.

While Sale got a no-decision in Boston’s 4-1 loss Saturday at Fenway Park, the Red Sox ace loves pitching against the Yankees in front of the Fenway Faithful.

To hear Sale discuss his outing and the rivalry, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

