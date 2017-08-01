Chris Sale Set To Take Mound For Red Sox In Game 2 Of Indians Series

The Boston Red Sox got off to a good start in their series against the Cleveland Indians, as they picked up a 6-2 win Monday night. And they have more good news ahead Tuesday — Chris Sale.

The American League Cy Young Award candidate has been dominant this season, and his 13-4 record, 2.37 ERA and 211 strikeouts with only 27 walks prove it. And he’s scheduled to be Boston’s starter Tuesday against the Indians’ Carlos Carrasco, who’s having a strong season of his own.

Hear more about Sale’s upcoming start from NESN’s Tom Caron and Jim Rice in the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images