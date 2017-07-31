Cleveland TV Station Takes Ruthless Shot At Kyrie Irving In Bizarre Ad

Kyrie Irving still is a member of the Cavaliers, but the city of Cleveland already is acting like the star point guard has parted ways with the team.

Irving’s days with the Cavs could be numbered, as he reportedly met with the team’s brass to request a trade. The four-time NBA All-Star allegedly has grown frustrated being in LeBron James’ shadow, and wants to be the cornerstone of a franchise.

James reportedly was “blindsided” by Irving’s wishes, and might have taken a jab at the guard’s lack of loyalty with a cryptic Instagram story. But while King James’ social media antics are up for interpretation, FOX 8 in Cleveland’s latest ad is a clear-cut shot directed at Irving.

Yo have y'all seen the latest Fox 8 commercial 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/HlCI9Hao9u — Mickey™ (@AstroMickeyT) July 28, 2017

“You’re either with us or against us. You have to be tough to thrive here. And if you don’t want to be part of our story, that’s fine. This city belongs to The King. Cleveland’s own Fox 8 News. Oh yeah, enjoy the ring.”

To be fair, FOX 8 is correct in that James owns “The Land,” which could be the reason Irving wants out. However, the Cavs wouldn’t have been able to “enjoy the ring” had Irving not hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland is no stranger to seeing its star players depart for new destinations, and it looks like the city is bracing itself for another round of heartbreak and frustration.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images