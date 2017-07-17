Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson’s Power Wheels Was Coolest Car At NHMS

Share this:

LOUDON, N.H. — Spectators must be on the lookout for race cars whenever they’re walking around a track during a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race. There was one vehicle that kept turning heads at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, though, that wasn’t a stock car.

That’s because it was a Power Wheels Ford Mustang Boss 302.

The mini Mustang that drew all the attention during Sunday’s Overton’s 301 was driven by Clint Bowyer’s son, Cash, and he had Kyle Larson’s son, Owen, riding shotgun. Cash and Owen couldn’t have been in a more aptly named car, as they looked like a couple of bosses while they were cruising around NHMS.

Driving straight into the hearts of race fans across America. 😎 pic.twitter.com/Tn5rQEa5hU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 16, 2017

We can’t help but laugh at the fact that Cash and Owen were adorable enough to receive airtime during the broadcast, especially given that Larson was in the midst of his charge from last to second.