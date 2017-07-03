Colorado Woman Returns Home To Find Bear Waiting In Her Garage

Share this:

If you live in a neighborhood that has a high crime rate, it’s a good idea to be aware of your surroundings before you get out of your car. And it’s apparently also a good idea if you live in an area with a lot of bears.

A woman in Colorado Springs likely won’t forget that anytime soon, after she came face-to-face with a 400-pound black bear upon exiting her car Tuesday, according to KOAA-TV. She quickly got back in her car, began recording the encounter and later posted it to Facebook.

The video shows the bear walking alongside her vehicle while she tries to get it to leave, though it seemingly was unfazed by her car horn and shouting. Once the bear was behind her car she slowly reversed toward it, getting it to back up enough for her to close the garage door.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reportedly are attempting to trap the bear, which it thinks is the same one caught on video in the woman’s neighborhood a few days before her incident. In the earlier video, the bear is shown eating ice cream and M&M’s that it took from a house.

Wildlife officials claim the bear should be between 150 and 300 pounds, but it’s larger because it has made a habit of eating food it finds in residential areas, according to “Good Morning America.”