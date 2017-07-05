Oilers Superstar Connor McDavid Signs Eight-Year, $100 Million Contract

Share this:

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, is getting a well-deserved pay raise.

McDavid agreed to an eight-year, $100 million contract extension Wednesday, the team announced. That’s a salary cap hit of $12.5 million per season, which will be the largest in NHL history when the contract goes into effect in the 2018-19 season (he still as another season left on his entry-level deal).

McDavid, 20, is right there with the Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby in the debate for best player in the world, and this mega contract is further proof of that.

He tallied 100 points in 82 games last season, capturing the Art Ross trophy as the league’s leading scorer.

With McDavid’s ultra talented linemate, Leon Draisaitl, also potentially on the verge of a huge extension, the future looks bright in Edmonton.

The Oilers broke the league’s longest playoff appearance drought last season and advanced to Game 7 of the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs before being eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images