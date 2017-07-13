Conor McGregor, Drake Meet Up In Toronto Before Pre-Fight Presser

Share this:

In case you hadn’t heard, Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are having a little boxing match.

The fight between the UFC lightweight champion and the undefeated boxer is expected to rake in hundreds of millions of dollars, which means the two are doing a huge press tour ahead of the Aug. 26 showdown. And on the Toronto leg of their tour Thursday, McGregor met up with and showed some real love to a rather famous Toronto native.

Based on that exchange, it seems Drake and McGregor are pretty good friends. Maybe he’ll get a discount on the extremely pricey ringside seats.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images