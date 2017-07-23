Conor McGregor’s Troll Job Prompts Instagram Fight With Draymond Green

Conor McGregor will never back down from a fight, whether it be physical, verbal or a ward of words on social media.

And while McGregor has spent the past several months feuding with Floyd Mayweather Jr., the UFC fighter recently found a new target: Draymond Green.

The Golden State forward took exception to McGregor rocking a No. 23 Warriors jersey, which Green currently dons for the reigning NBA champions. But after being called out, “The Notorious” informed Green that it actually was a player from Golden State’s past.

Draymond Green and Conor McGregor are going at it this morning on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Ua3qIoh5gb — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 23, 2017

C.J. Watson isn’t exactly a household name, so you might be wondering why McGregor opted for his jersey. That’s because Watson allegedly had an affair with Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend, Josie Harris, who Mayweather has three children with.

So, it’s pretty clear that McGregor doesn’t have a care in the world for The Dubs, or basketball in general. All he’s focused on is trying to get in the head of Mayweather ahead of their Aug. 26 super fight in Las Vegas.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images