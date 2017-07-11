Conor McGregor Makes Bold Prediction About Knocking Out Floyd Mayweather

Share this:

Conor McGregor has never lacked confidence, at least not as a UFC fighter, and he’s bringing loads of confidence into his much-anticipated superfight against undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather set for Aug. 26.

How much confidence?

Well, McGregor said Tuesday at the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour press conference at Staples Center in Los Angeles that he’s going to knock out the boxing legend in just four rounds.

Check out McGregor’s boast in the video below. Warning: it contains NSFW language.

Mayweather is the superior boxer, obviously, but McGregor could give him some trouble as a southpaw, and as someone who isn’t likely to be patient as “Money May” dances around and plays defense.

McGregor, rightly or wrongly, is expected by many to go for the knockout early in the fight, and that strategy easily could lead to an early end for one of these fighters.

And the UFC champion is certain it won’t be for him.

“As far as the fight, he will be unconscious inside four rounds,” McGregor added. “The movement, the power, the ferociousness, he has not experienced this. He’s fought people who have shied away from him. I don’t fear him.”

This fight can’t arrive soon enough. It promises to be worth every penny of its expensive pay-per-view price.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images