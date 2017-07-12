Conor McGregor Shows Off New Suit With Expletive Message As Pinstripes

Share this:

Tweet







Conor McGregor looks good in a suit.

The UFC champion arrived to Tuesday’s Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour press conference at Staples Center in Los Angeles wearing a shiny new suit, and an up close look reveals a NSFW message that looks like pinstripes from far away.

Watch McGregor describe his suit, and his own line set to debut in August, in the video below. Warning: it contains NSFW language.

McGregor will make so much money from this fight against Mayweather that he might not need to ever step in a boxing ring or octagon again, and it looks like he has a clothing line to fall back on if needed.

It’s always good to have options.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images