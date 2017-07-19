Conor McGregor’s In-Fight Trash Talk Is As Relentless As You’d Expect

Share this:

The venom Conor McGregor spews leading up to fights already is the stuff of legends. But, as it turns out, he’s just as good at running his mouth once he gets in the octagon.

JFcombat recently posted a compilation of McGregor’s in-fight trash talk to YouTube, and the results are pretty amazing. Regardless of how he’s doing in a fight, “Notorious” simply never stops flapping his gums.

Other fighters probably never would admit it, but McGregor surely gets under their skins from time to time.

Of course, the current UFC Lightweight Champion is raising the trash-talk bar to new heights in the lead-up to his Aug. 26 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. How he fairs in that bout remains to be seen, but even if he’s getting dominated, you can bet he’ll be talking smack like there’s no tomorrow.

