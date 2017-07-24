Could Patriots Go 19-0 During 2017 Season? One Sports Writer Thinks So

There already is a ton of hype surrounding the New England Patriots heading into the 2017 NFL season, and rightfully so.

The defending Super Bowl champions got even better this offseason with the additions of Stephon Gilmore, Brandin Cooks, Dwayne Allen, Kony Ealy and Mike Gillislee. And while Julian Edelman might think talk of the Pats going 19-0 is pointless, one writer believes it’s going to happen.

USA TODAY’s Nate Davis came out with his preseason predictions Monday, and he not only predicts the New York Jets to finish a league worst 1-15, but he believes the Patriots will go 19-0 en route to back-to-back championships.

Per Davis:

Is it bold? Sure. Kinda. But it’s not like Tom Brady hasn’t gone 16-0 before … (and, really, wouldn’t he and Bill Belichick secretly love to add 19-0 to their otherwise incomparable resumes?). And from the FWIW department, Brady went 14-1 last season and appears to be surrounded by an even better cast now, especially if Rob Gronkowski is, in fact, back to 100%. The division should be a cakewalk, and even one of New England’s toughest road games — against the Raiders — will be at a neutral site (Mexico City).

Davis predicts the Pats will defeat the San Diego Chargers in the divisional round before topping the Oakland Raiders to win the AFC championship.

Then, according to Davis, the Pats will face and beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LII to take home their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

So maybe the 19-0 talk isn’t ridiculous after all?

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images