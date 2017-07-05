Cowboys’ Damien Wilson Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault At Soccer Game

Share this:

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: A member of the Dallas Cowboys is in trouble with the law.

Cowboys linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to DallasNews.com.

Wilson’s arrest reportedly came outside of Toyota Stadium where the MLS team FC Dallas hosted the D.C. United. According to the DallasNews.com report, the arrest appeared to happen during the game.

There still aren’t many details on the events leading up to the arrest, but Wilson was released after posting bail.

Wilson’s arrest comes a little more than a month after cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested for DWI. Two former Cowboys, Rolando McClain and Joseph Randle, were arrested in May and February, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images