Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead Claims His Puppy Is Being Held For Ransom

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason took a strange turn Sunday afternoon.
Cowboys third-year wide receiver Lucky Whitehead announced on Instagram that his dog, Blitz, has been kidnapped and is being held for ransom.
I've taken some time to collect my thoughts on this subject matter, and it's very heartbreaking to say that Blitz has been stolen from my home last Sunday. While out of town, Blitz was being taken care of by a close friend at my house and someone broke in and took him. Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money. I strongly advise you to stop and return my boy safely before it gets any worse! If you know of any details regarding Blitz's whereabouts or who may be involved in this, please contact me immediately. 💔 #repost
Whitehead claims that Blitz was taken from his house July 9 while he was out of town.
The Cowboys receiver adopted the pit bull puppy earlier this summer and has been documenting Blitz’s life on an Instagram account created for the puppy.
According to Spotrac, Whitehead is slated to make $615,000 during the 2017 NFL campaign, the final year of his initial three-year contract.
We just hope Blitz makes it back to Whitehead safe and sound.
Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images
