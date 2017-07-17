Cowboys’ Lucky Whitehead Claims His Puppy Is Being Held For Ransom

Share this:

The Dallas Cowboys’ offseason took a strange turn Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys third-year wide receiver Lucky Whitehead announced on Instagram that his dog, Blitz, has been kidnapped and is being held for ransom.

Whitehead claims that Blitz was taken from his house July 9 while he was out of town.

The Cowboys receiver adopted the pit bull puppy earlier this summer and has been documenting Blitz’s life on an Instagram account created for the puppy.

9 weeks old me . #Happy #NationalBestFriendDay thank you daddy @luck2fast !!! #12weeks #BigBoy #Xlbully A post shared by Blitz (@blitz2fast) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

According to Spotrac, Whitehead is slated to make $615,000 during the 2017 NFL campaign, the final year of his initial three-year contract.

We just hope Blitz makes it back to Whitehead safe and sound.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images