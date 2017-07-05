Explosion At GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant Sends One To Hospital

Share this:

Update (11:45 a.m. ET): General Motors revealed that three workers sustained injuries, though they “are not believed to be life threatening,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

One of the injured employees was transported to Receiving Hospital, while the other two were tended to at the plant. The Detroit Fire Department also revealed the cause of the explosion.

“The call came in about 10:03 (a.m.) reporting an explosion in the plant,” David Fornell, Deputy Fire Commissioner, told Freep. “Our first responding units found that there was, what they call a pressure pump, had exploded. It was a relatively minor explosion. One person suffered minor burns to the face and was transported to Detroit Receiving. The incident was down-graded almost immediately. So there was no fire.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Emergency crews were called to one of General Motors’ production facilities Wednesday morning.

Firefighter Eric Stoddard told the Detroit Free Press that a call came into the Hamtramck Fire Department at roughly 10 a.m. ET Wednesday reporting an explosion at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant. The facility employs 1,800 workers, though it’s not clear if anybody was injured in the incident.

A spokesman from the automaker didn’t give any specifics regarding the cause of the explosion, but did confirm it took place.

“Emergency personnel are on the scene. Our first priority is to check on the safety of all of our employees,” GM spokesman Tom Wickham said, via Freep.

The 4.1-million square-foot facility is where GM builds the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Chevrolet Volt and Chevrolet Impala.

