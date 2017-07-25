Cubs’ John Lackey Hits Four Batters, And White Sox Announcer Wants Revenge

John Lackey was a bit wild Tuesday afternoon, to say the least.

The Chicago Cubs right-handed starter hit four batters, three of which came in the top of the fifth inning, over five innings against the Chicago White Sox. And of those four HBPs, two came at the expense of Jose Abreu.

Once Abreu was plunked for the second time, White Sox announcer Ken “Hawk” Harrelson noticeably was upset, and he called for some revenge the next time Lackey stepped to the plate.

For #Cubs fans not watching on @WGNTV here's Hawk's reaction to Lackey plunking Abreu again. "Lackey it's just a matter of time buddy!" pic.twitter.com/LgJn9Xjohw — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) July 25, 2017

Ah, yes, the timeless unwritten rules of baseball.

Lackey and the Cubs got the last laugh, though, as they won 7-2 at Wrigley Field.

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images