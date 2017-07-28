Cyrus Jones Downplays Mini Dust-Up With Chris Hogan At Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t suit up in full pads until Saturday, but Friday’s training camp practice still got a little chippy.

Cornerback Cyrus Jones and wide receiver Chris Hogan were involved in a mini dust-up at the Patriots’ second training camp practice of the summer, with Jones seemingly taking exception to Hogan making a catch on one of the back fields at Gillette Stadium.

Things just got a little chippy between Hogan and Cyrus Jones. Hogan caught the ball, and Jones knocked the ball out his hand after chirping — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 28, 2017

Mini-skirmish between Chris Hogan and Cyrus Jones after a catch. Jones smacked the ball out of Hogan's hand as they jawed at each other. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2017

Jones downplayed the incident after practice.

“It’s football,” Jones said. “It’s an emotional game.”

Don’t expect any bad blood between the teammates moving forward.

“You’ve got to (forget about it and move on). You can’t dwell on stuff like that,” Jones said. “It’s part of the game.”

Jones, a second-round draft pick in 2016, is entering his second season with the Patriots after a disappointing rookie campaign. Hogan, who’s also entering his second season with the Pats, spent his first four years with the Buffalo Bills before joining New England.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images