Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brutally Roasts Browns While Praising Terrelle Pryor

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be a full-time NASCAR analyst for NBC when he hangs up his helmet following the 2017 season, but the beloved driver also has some opinions when it comes to the NFL.

Earnhardt, a lifelong Washington Redskins fan, has been a big proponent of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who did not get a long-term deal this offseason.

The 42-year-old driver gave his opinion on Cousins’ contract situation during an interview at Dover International Speedway, echoing what he believes is the opinion of many Redskins fans.

“It’s pretty disappointing. I don’t know what the alternative plan is,” Earnhardt said, via Delawareonline. “I’m not sure about if he’s not there next year what their plan is. That’s the only thing that I think worries all the fans is what are we going to have as plan B, you know? So he’s a really good quarterback, and I think that he could have an extremely productive year.”

Then Earnhardt chimed in on the receiving corps, mainly new addition Terrelle Pryor, and blasted Pryor’s old team, the Cleveland Browns.

“They talk about losing two important receivers from last year (Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson), but I think that the guys that they brought in will be great targets, got a lot of height. Pryor could be a real breakout guy. He had a great year in Cleveland, so imagine what he could do on a real team.”

Ouch.

Perhaps Earnhardt can sub in for Chris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football” every once in a while.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images