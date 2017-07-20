Dale Earnhardt Jr. Far From Only Great NASCAR Driver Without Championship

Some say they were not quite good enough, some say it was bad luck.
For whatever reason, NASCAR’s history is filled with great drivers who never won a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship. And, if he doesn’t turn things around in a hurry, Dale Earnhardt Jr. soon will join the list of legends without a title.
The mere existence of Jimmie Johnson, and his seven Cup championships, is probably the biggest reason for why Earnhardt’s never finished a season on top. But he, like others before him, also has had to overcome excellent competition, inconsistent equipment and, of course, injuries.
With Earnhardt’s career nearing its close, lets look at some of the best NASCAR drivers who never won a Cup championship.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. (26 Cup race wins)
Denny Hamlin (30 Cup race wins)
The driver of the No. 11 FedEx Toyota Camry has battled has made things interesting a few times, but still is without a title. A series back injury in 2013 didn’t help matters, either.
Ultimately, though, Hamlin always has been a top-tier driver, as he’s won a Cup race in every season since 2006. His Cup series finish came in 2010, when he finished runner-up to Jimmie Johnson.
Tim Richmond (13 Cup race wins)
Riding in the #25 car during his career; the closest he came to a championship was when he finished 3rd overall in 1986. Known for his partying and belligerence off of the race track, Richmond passed away on August 13, 1989 while battling AIDS. He died before he could win his first Championship.
Ricky Rudd (26 Cup Series race wins)
Walking away from racing in 2007, “Rooster” never reached the peak of NASCAR. Rudd is most known for his modern-day record of 788 consecutive race starts, while finishing first in 23 Cup races throughout his career. He came extremely close to his first Cup title in 1991, when he finished second overall.
Junior Johnson (50 Cup race wins)
Johnson is the winningest driver never to win a Cup championship, with 50 Cup race victories before he retired in 1966. The closest he ever came to securing a Cup title was in 1955, when he finished sixth.
Mark Martin (40 Cup race wins)
A.J. Foyt ( Seven Cup race wins)
Fred Lorenzen (26 Cup race wins)

