Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reflects On Career At Brickyard, Beating NASCAR’s Best

As the Brickyard 400 nears and his NASCAR career enters its twilight, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going heavy on nostalgia.

For the latest installment of his JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour video series, the Hendrick Motorsports driver looked back on his career at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as which NASCAR driver’s he’s most enjoyed finishing ahead of. Although he’s never won a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at IMS, Earnhardt — like so many drivers — has fond memories of the iconic track.

Hoping to end my Brickyard career on a high note. We're heading your way @IMS. Can't wait to get to Indy. #Appreci88ion pic.twitter.com/WLfmmNheMp — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 19, 2017

As Earnhardt mentioned, IMS mostly is known for its rich IndyCar tradition. But NASCAR’s presence at the track can’t be overstated, as the Brickyard 400 is one the signature events on the sport’s schedule.

Ultimately, though, it’s Earnhardt’s commentary on racing against NASCAR’s elite that really shines here. Few, if any, drivers in the sport are as well-spoken as Earnhardt, and his unique perspective is something the sport will sorely miss once he’s gone.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images