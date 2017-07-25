Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals ‘Boring (Stuff)’ He Won’t Miss After He Retires

With every Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race for the rest of 2017 being dubbed “Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s last (insert sponsor-filled name here),” it would be easy for him to start feeling nostalgic about his career. But after he recently experienced another last, he was feeling anything but wistful.

Earnhardt was behind the wheel of his No. 88 at Dover International Speedway on Tuesday to conduct a test — his last test, as a matter of fact. And based on a tweet he posted while he was waiting to get in the car, we doubt he started hearing Sarah McLachlan sing “I Will Remember You” in the back of his mind when he left the track.

I am experiencing my last test. This definitely is part of the job I won't miss. It's some boring shit for sure. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 25, 2017

Luckily for Earnhardt, testing is one of the few parts of being a Cup driver that he won’t experience in some capacity after this year. Starting in 2018, however, he will appear on NBC Sports’ coverage of Cup and Xfinity Series races, so he still will get to take in much of the atmospheres around race weekends.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images