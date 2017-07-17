Dale Earnhardt Jr. Says NASCAR Should Move Start Times For Russian Fans

Share this:

NASCAR currently is trying to figure out a start time that works for fans on both the East Coast and West Coast, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. thinks there’s another group of fans that the sport should tailor its start times toward.

Earnhardt tweeted at Clint Bowyer on Monday, joking that NASCAR was considering dropping the green flag at 5 a.m. so fans in Russia could follow the action.

NASCAR considering 5am start time to accommodate Russian fan base. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 17, 2017

Bowyer, however, was wise to Earnhardt’s Russia-themed sarcasm.

Changing the start times for races such that they are at a convenient time for fans across the United States is something NASCAR is considering as a way to combat declining TV ratings. NASCAR, like most many series, has seen a drop-off in its viewership lately, and is trying to adapt to the way people now want to consume sports.

