Dale Earnhardt Jr. Unveils AC Delco Throwback Scheme For Darlington

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series isn’t going well. But he’s hoping a paint scheme from his past will help turn his luck around.

Hendrick Motorsports revealed Tuesday that Earnhardt will run a Nationwide-branded version of one of his Xfinity Series paint schemes during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3.

The red, white and blue car is based on the ACDelco paint job that adorned Earnhardt’s No. 3 when he won the Xfinity — then Busch Series — championship in 1998 and 1999.

With Earnhardt’s JR Nation Appreci88ion Tour in full-swing, lots of fans packed into the NASCAR Hall of Fame to witness the unveiling.

Given the 42-year-old’s popularity, however, people couldn’t just stroll in. Some Earnhardt fans had been camped out all night to catch a glimpse of his throwback ride.

One of the paint schemes that Earnhardt’s father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., made famous also will be on track at Darlington. Both Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman will field cars that sport Dale Sr.’s blue and yellow Wrangler scheme.

Aric Almirola’s throwback look has drawn a lot of attention as well. The No. 43 will feature the same color scheme as it did when Richard Petty notched his 200th win in 1984.

Thumbnail photo via Allan Henry/USA TODAY Sports Images