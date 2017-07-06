Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Amy Argued About Him Racing In The Clash Next Year

Share this:

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2017 NASCAR season, he might make another appearance at Daytona International Speedway — if his wife, Amy, will allow it.

Earnhardt got fans excited last week when he won the pole ahead of the Coke Zero 400 powered by Coca-Cola, and although “Junior” didn’t take home the checkered flag due to a run in with Kevin Harvick’s No. 4, he did qualify for next season’s The Clash at Daytona International Speedway by winning the pole.

The Clash is an exhibition race that takes place before the season-opening Daytona 500. And while NASCAR’s most popular driver could dust off the helmet for another spin next February, he must get the OK from his wife first.

Amy was a guest on the “Dale Jr. Download” podcast and detailed an “argument” the two had over the prospect of “Junior” racing in The Clash next season. Amy was upset because Dale had told the bosses at Hendrick Motor Sports that she’d be the one to decide if he can run in the race.

Earnhardt, for his part, likened getting invited to The Clash to getting invited to a wedding, saying it’s nice just to get the offer. He then went on to say the couple still were discussing whether or not he will get behind the wheel next February.

So don’t lose hope yet, Earnhardt fans.

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images