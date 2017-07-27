Dale Earnhardt Jr., Wife Share Glimpse Into Upcoming Home-Renovation Show

Dale Earnhardt Jr. might’ve bit off more than he can chew with his new TV show.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, are working on a home-renovation show for the DIY Network, scheduled to air in 2018. On Thursday, Dale provided the first glimpse into the upcoming show, and it looks like he and Amy have quite the mess on their hands.

(Note: If the video below freezes at the 12-second mark, simply click ahead by one second.)

Good luck with that, guys.

Despite the fact that Earnhardt is retiring from full-time driving after this season, NASCAR’s most popular driver possibly will be spending even more time in front of the camera next year. In addition to the show, the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet recently signed a contract to join NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images