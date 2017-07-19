Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Run Another Throwback Paint Scheme At Homestead

If you’re one of the people who think the ACDelco-inspired car that Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed Tuesday is a letdown, don’t worry, it’s not the only retro theme he’ll run in 2017.
Earnhardt told fans in a tweet Wednesday that he’ll reveal another throwback paint scheme Aug. 2, and will run it at Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Ford EcoBoost 400 — which likely will be his final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start.
Fans had mixed reactions to the paint scheme that will adorn Earnhardt’s No. 88 during the Southern 500. Some appreciated the nod to Earnhardt’s back-to-back Xfinity Series titles, while others were hoping for the paint job to draw inspiration from a car that had more significance in the 42-year-old’s career.
Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images
