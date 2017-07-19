Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Run Another Throwback Paint Scheme At Homestead

Share this:

If you’re one of the people who think the ACDelco-inspired car that Dale Earnhardt Jr. revealed Tuesday is a letdown, don’t worry, it’s not the only retro theme he’ll run in 2017.

Earnhardt told fans in a tweet Wednesday that he’ll reveal another throwback paint scheme Aug. 2, and will run it at Homestead-Miami Speedway during the Ford EcoBoost 400 — which likely will be his final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start.

Now that everyone has seen the Darlington throwback, I will also have special scheme at Homestead. Got any idea what THAT might be? #Aug2 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 19, 2017

Fans had mixed reactions to the paint scheme that will adorn Earnhardt’s No. 88 during the Southern 500. Some appreciated the nod to Earnhardt’s back-to-back Xfinity Series titles, while others were hoping for the paint job to draw inspiration from a car that had more significance in the 42-year-old’s career.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images