Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s Iconic Wrangler Paint Scheme Returning To Darlington

Every team will run throwback paint schemes at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3, but it’s already clear that Richard Childress Racing will steal the show.

RCR drivers Austin Dillon and Ryan Newman will honor NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr’s iconic blue and yellow Wrangler paint scheme in the Bojangles’ Southern 500, the team announced Wednesday. “The Intimidator” ran plan plenty of classic paint jobs throughout his historic career, but few, if any, are as sharp as the one we’ll see this fall.

Watch RCR’s tongue-and-cheek announcement in the video below:

It’s a fitting choice, as the scheme was on Earnhardt’s No. 3 when he won his first Southern 500 for RCR back in 1987.

We can only hope that Dillon, who earlier this season brought the No. 3 back to victory lane for the first time since 2000, runs the car where it belongs: up front.

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Darryl Moran