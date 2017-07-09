Dana White Bluntly Says Travis Browne Should Retire After Another UFC Loss

Share this:

LAS VEGAS — Travis Browne suffered his fourth consecutive UFC defeat Saturday night, and Dana White didn’t pull any punches when asked about the 34-year-old heavyweight’s future in the promotion.

“I think Travis Browne should retire,” said the UFC president, who added that he hadn’t told Browne that yet.

The conversation surely will come, though, as White is close with Ronda Rousey, Browne’s fiancée. Rousey herself doesn’t appear interested in returning to the UFC after back-to-back crushing defeats, so she also might counsel Browne, who’s 18-7 as a pro (9-7 in the UFC), to hang up the gloves.

Browne’s latest loss came at UFC 213, where Aleksei Oleinik submitted him with a rear naked choke in the second round at T-Mobile Arena.

If this truly is it for Browne, his last UFC win came in January 2016 in Boston, although that fight might be remembered more for an eye-poke controversy and Matt Mitrione’s swollen eye than for anything else.

