Danica Patrick Reminds Fans You Can Succeed Without Breaking Down Others

The world currently suffers from a glut people who think their worthy life coaches.. Danica Patrick, though, is one person who really does lead by example.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver — who’s no stranger to posting workout photos with positive messages — shared her latest words of wisdom Tuesday on Instagram. The message, which is accompanied by an up-close shot of Patrick’s sweaty core, offers a reminder that success and condescension don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
There is only one way to muscle, hard work. There is only one way to eating right, discipline. There is only one way to internal happiness, being your own best friend. All of those happen when you make yourself a priority. You don't have to leave anyone in the dust, you just have to want to be the best you possible and feel as good as you can everyday. Anyone that can't respect that is uncomfortable with themselves, or threatened by it. There is no denying that working out, eating right, and enjoying hobbies you love make you feel amazing. ❤️
Now, Patrick occasionally can get a little potty-mouthed, but by-in-large, she’s a solid role model.
Still, her handstand videos do set a standard that, for most people, is a bit difficult to live up to.
Thumbnail photo Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP