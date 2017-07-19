Danica Patrick Reminds Fans You Can Succeed Without Breaking Down Others

Share this:

The world currently suffers from a glut people who think their worthy life coaches.. Danica Patrick, though, is one person who really does lead by example.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver — who’s no stranger to posting workout photos with positive messages — shared her latest words of wisdom Tuesday on Instagram. The message, which is accompanied by an up-close shot of Patrick’s sweaty core, offers a reminder that success and condescension don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Now, Patrick occasionally can get a little potty-mouthed, but by-in-large, she’s a solid role model.

Still, her handstand videos do set a standard that, for most people, is a bit difficult to live up to.

Thumbnail photo Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images