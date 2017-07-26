Danica Patrick’s Own Teammate Cursed Her Out After Brickyard 400 Wreck

Clint Bowyer probably owes Danica Patrick an apology — for multiple reasons.

Bowyer, like so many drivers in Sunday’s Brickyard 400, was involved in a scary wreck at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. And, as most drivers do, Bower initially might’ve directed his anger in the wrong direction.

During the latest episode of the “Radioactive” series, Bowyer can be heard aggressively cursing out Patrick, one of his teammates at Stewart-Haas Racing. Check it out in the clip below:

There are a couple of problems here.

First: That was just plain mean. But beyond that, it doesn’t even appear as if Patrick was responsible for Bowyer spinning out. Upon further review, it looks like Paul Menard, if anyone, was responsible.

Dissonance between Patrick and other members of SHR seems to be a running theme lately, as she wanted no part of the team’s recently formed air band.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images