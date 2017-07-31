Daniel Cormier Issues Statement On Crushing UFC 214 Loss To Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier struggled to collect his thoughts while speaking with Joe Rogan immediately after his loss to Jon Jones at UFC 214 on Saturday night.

A day later, Cormier finally was able to put things into perspective.

Cormier took to Instagram on Sunday night to congratulate Jones and thank everyone involved with the fight, including his own team, Jones’ camp and UFC president Dana White. The former light heavyweight champion also apologized to referee John McCarthy for being visibly upset after the fight was stopped, though “Big John” responded on Twitter early Monday morning that Cormier has “nothing to apologize for.”

Cormier’s mixed martial arts record dropped to 19-2 with the loss. Both defeats have come at the hands of Jones, who’s making a case to be considered the greatest MMA fighter of all time.

Cormier, who defeated Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 187 in May 2015 to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship, held the title for more than two years before losing it to Jones.

