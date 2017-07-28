UFC

Daniel Cormier Kicks Jon Jones Fan Out Of UFC Gym During Open Workouts

by on Thu, Jul 27, 2017 at 11:44PM
LA MIRADA, Calif. — It’s no secret that Daniel Cormier doesn’t like Jon Jones. Apparently, he doesn’t like Jones’ fans either.

After Cormier completed his open workout ahead of the UFC 214 light heavyweight title fight, Cormier grabbed a microphone in the octagon at the UFC Gym and took a shot at Jones for not working out in front of the fans.

“Listen to me, I know my opponent came by here and signed some autographs,” Cormier said to the fans. “But he didn’t work for you guys. I’ll work and I’ll sign you autographs.”

Cormier then pointed to a Jones fan in the crowd and said he would spend time to give everyone an autograph except for the Jones fan. He then asked for the removal of the fan to the crowd’s delight.

“I think I may want him to leave,” Cormier shouted. “Should he leave? Get this guy out of here. Get him out of here. We don’t want to see him anymore.”

The crowd then began to chant the chorus from “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” by Steam as Cormier began to sign autographs.

To see the encounter between Cormier and the fan, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

