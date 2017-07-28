Daniel Cormier Needed The Towel Again At Dramatic UFC 214 Weigh-Ins

Daniel Cormier needed to bring out the towel again, but this time there was no controversy.

The UFC light heavyweight champion clocked in at 205 pounds at the UFC 214 early weigh-ins on Friday, silencing critics who were skeptical Cormier would make the weight cut because of a controversy-marred weigh-in prior to UFC 210.

Daniel Cormier is the first fighter from the #UFC214 card to make weight 💪. Full results: https://t.co/qrdJhWqFO3 pic.twitter.com/dwbWBXAyRq — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 28, 2017

At the UFC 210 weigh-ins, Cormier initially clocked in at 206.2 pounds, but stepped on the scale for a second time and somehow managed to lose 1.2 pounds to make weight. Cormier appeared to be pushing down on the towel when he weighed in the second time, sparking debate as to whether the action helped him make weight.

This time, Cormier was the first fighter to weigh-in and his hands were nowhere near the towel as he chose to flex his muscles confidently to make weight with ease.

Jon Jones has criticized Cormier throughout the months leading up to their fight on Saturday night, most recently calling him “the 206.2-pound champion.”

Jones also weighed in at 205 pounds, but jovially stopped to take a selfie with the media prior to stepping on the scale.

Jon Jones makes championship weight ahead of his #UFC214 title fight with Daniel Cormier… and he takes a selfie too with the media 🤳 pic.twitter.com/1AlSVouPwr — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 28, 2017

With Jones and Cormier making weight, their much-anticipated light heavyweight championship fight is officially set for Saturday night.