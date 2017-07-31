Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen Set To Put F1 Hungary Clash Behind Them

It was fairly common in the past for an on-track incident to cause a rift within the Red Bull Racing camp. That seemingly won’t be a problem with its current driver pairing of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen, however.

The two Red Bull Formula One pilots are set to put their clash during the Hungarian Grand Prix behind them, according to Ricciardo. The Aussie took to Instagram on Monday to say that he, while upset by the incident, has accepted Verstappen’s apology and is ready to move on.

Verstappen clattered into the side of Ricciardo in Turn 1 on the first lap Sunday, compromising both of their races. With his RB13 leaking fluid after the crash, Ricciardo was forced to retire immediately, and Verstappen picked up a 10-second penalty.

Yesterday was hard to take. You build up all day for those couple hours of racing and then it's gone like that. Max apologized to me after the race and we spoke one on one away from media or anyone. The situation was handled and taken care of in the right way to move forward. Lights go out again in 4 weeks 👍🏼 A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

Although the 19-year-old is known for his aggressive, often contentious racecraft, Verstappen is an intelligent racer who understands the golden rule of F1: don’t hit your teammate. As a result, he accepted sole responsibility for the accident, and apologized to both Ricciardo and Red Bull.

Let me start by saying sorry to @danielricciardo and the team. Driving into my teammate is the last thing I wanted. On the upside our pace was good, so let's hope this continues into the second part of the season #redbullracing #HungarianGP 🇭🇺 A post shared by Max Verstappen (@maxverstappen1) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner actually revealed on Instagram that his team’s drivers had made up before Ricciardo posted his message.

Horner clearly was relieved by the way Verstappen and Ricciardo handled the incident, as it means he doesn’t need to keep the peace within the team again.

During their time at Red Bull, Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber famously came together multiple times on-track, though, unlike the team’s current duo, their relationship quickly soured because of the collisions.

Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Racing